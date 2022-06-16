In a bid to curb insecurity across the country, Amukpe community in sapele local government Area of Delta state has donated two Sienna vehicles to assist the local vigilante group (VGN).



Presenting the vehicle yesterday at Amukpe, sapele Delta state to the vigilante group, Chief Peter Asagba, the Duke of Amukpe district, said that the donations were part of the community contribution to help curb insecurity in Amukpe and sapele in general.

In his response, the vigilante group zonal commander of Amukpe district Mr. Randy Timishe, thanked the community for the donation and said the kind gesture will spur them to double their effort in complementing the roles of the various security agencies in securing the lives and properties of the people of Amukpe in sapele.

He also assured the community that the vehicles will be properly maintained at all times.

Those in attendance during the presentation of the two vehicles are; DPO Sapele division, CSP Harrison Nwanbeze, Mr. Francis Idonoro President of Amukpe district, Mr. Harrison Ekeleme secretary of Amukpe district, Mr. William Eghaghara chairman of Okirighwre community, Chief Morris Asaba community leader Amukpe district, chief John Eritobor community leader Amukpe district, Chief Dickson Omoraka community leader Amukpe district, Mr. Alaba Ojo community leader Amukpe district, and Pa Peter Olokpa the eldest man of Amukpe district.