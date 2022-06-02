NeNe Leakes

American Actress NeNe Leakes has been sued by her boyfriend’s spouse for allegedly sleeping with her man, leading to her marriage to collapse.

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, wife of NeNe’s boyfriend claims in the lawsuit, received by TMZ, NeNe and now-BF Nyonisela Sioh hooked up although he was nonetheless married to her.

Malomine claims NeNe posted image after image of her and her new person … humiliating Malomine and cratering her relationship with her partner.

Malomine claims she endured emotional distress, mental anguish, and a decline of passion. In case you happen to be asking yourself, North Carolina is one of 7 states exactly where a human being can sue a spouse’s extramarital partner for alienation of affection. Most states have disallowed this sort of suits, mainly because it’s definitely just the video game of appreciate. Malomine is gunning for much more than $100K.

According to viral reports, NeNe first sparked romance rumours with Nyonisela Sioh in December last year when they were both spotted leaving a Miami Beach restaurant while holding hands.