It was all joy and happiness when news broke that the Special envoy on Good Governance and Diplomacy, Intl Peace Commission of the United Nations who doubles as Global Vice Chairman, Advocacy for Good Governance/Social Justice Network, Vienna, Amb. (Dr) Hussaini Coomassie has been appointed visiting Professor of Governance and International Linkages from June 2022 to June 2025.

This is coming as Coomassie has been able to bridge the gap between the downtrodden and the haves in the society.

His enigmatic association and philosophical approach to national and international issues has endeared him in the hearts of fans both home and abroad, hence the recommendation and subsequent acknowledgment as a visiting Professor Highstone International University, California, USA.

See the original statement:

APPOINTMENT AS VISITING PROFESSORSHIP*

I am delighted to inform_ you, on the recommendation of the IPGC African Centre For Peace, Research and Diplomacy that the Professorial Committee has agreed to confer on you the title of Visiting Professor of Governance and International Linkages from June 2022 to June 2025.

A Visiting Professorship is one which is awarded to distinguished individual of recognised academic and/or professional standing, whose association with a department of the university will support its academic endeavour and provide the highest source of advice and wise counsel in that discipline.

I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you to our academic community and thank you for your willingness to be associated with *Highstone International University, California, USA.

Vice Chancellor

This long overdue achievements is a welcome development and should be encouraged by all spheres.