By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – JOHNBULL Amayaevbo has emerged 25th elected President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) with a four point agenda to take the professional body to the next level.

Inaugurated weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers state along with other new executive committee members in the closing ceremony of the 52nd Annual Conference of NIESV, tagged Garden City 2022, Amayaevbo anchored his mission at the helms on “rebranding, research and development, capacity building and welfare of members.”

To uplift NIESV to his desired heights in decorum, the new President vowed, “We will run our tenure based on law and order, with strict compliance to discipline. If you cannot substantiate any fact, there will be consequences for it.”

He further revealed plans to roll out programmes and policies that will advance the cause of the Institution in diverse ways, whilst soliciting support of all to succeed.

Immediate past President, Emma Wike, in an account of his stewardship for the past two years he termed a “fulfilling experience” recalled, “I came in unceremoniously (due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020) and was afraid I was going to leave unceremoniously. Thank God the election eventually held.”

“I must commend my executive committee members who worked tirelessly in the past two years to ensure our noble institution achieved numerous landmarks. They were indeed a backbone of support and cooperation.”

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onueze Okocha, SAN, Chairman on the occasion, commended NIESV for members’ contributions to nation building, including providing employment.

The event featured awards to a number individuals and corporate organisation in acknowledgement of their contributions and support to the growth NIESV.