.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Campaign Organisation of Rotimi Amaechi Organisation has congratulated the winner of the Presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, yesterday by the Director-General of the Organisation and former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, the group promised to work for the success of the party in next year’s general elections. He however calls on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and carry every member of the party along.

Ndume noted that as an advocate of power shift to the South, he was satisfied with the outcome of the primaries, though his candidate, Amaechi, did not clinch the ticket, just as he urged aggrieved members of the APC, to put the past behind them and collectively ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) doesn’t return to power next year.

Ndume said: “I want to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was a keenly-contested primary and he emerged. We have put the campaigns leading to the primaries behind us.

“As a faithful party man, I’ll work assiduously to ensure that the APC wins in all elections next year. There is a lot of work to be done and we need to start doing that right now.

“I call on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory. It was a contest and he won. Other aspirants and party faithful should be carried along. That way, we will approach next year’s elections as a united family and we will win.

“We did it in 2015. We replicated it in 2019. We can do it again if we remain united. PDP will not pose a threat to us and I’m very optimistic that we will emerge victorious next year.”