By Biodun Busari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has offered a heartfelt prayer to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who is currently being detained by the Metropolitan Police, London, United Kingdom over an alleged child trafficking to harvest organs.

His wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu is detained alongside him after having been arrested and charged to court on Thursday.

They were arraigned before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court and denied bail.

Reacting. Omokri prayed for the presence of God for the politician’s family in their travail and also pray that their daughter receive help of a donor.

Read Also:

Peter Obi prays for Ekweremadu, healing of daughter

Alleged Ekweremadu’s Organ Harvest: Letter to UK Embassy unfolds victim’s Identity

Alleged organ harvesting plot: He’s led a blameless life, Ekweremadu’s lawyer tells court

The ex-presidential aide disclosed this on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Omokri tweeted, “May God be with the Ekweremadus at this their hour of travail. May God help their daughter, Sonia, find a donor. May the young man involved find peace. Trials come in life, but God is our Shelter. Our ever present hope. May God bring healing to this situation. In Christ’s Name.”

Meanwhile, the prayers offered have been generating mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Here a few of these reactions:

Peter Obi for President @Lan62284759 tweeted, “Please stop insulting Christ, judgment has come on the Ekweremadus and it shall be a complete one, same calamity shall be visited unto the households of those who empathize with them.”

“Anyone who is happy with someone misfortune he or she shall be visited with same,” truth is bitter

@fasasi

“I do not promote or support this illicit, barbaric act,” SayItAsItIs @twitergbasgbos replied. “But pray that God never let us find ourselves in the web of problem such as the one the Ike Ekweremadu family found themselves just to save a loved one. And truth is this can happen to anyone in the name of saving a loved one.”

Mrs Charly @MrsCharly1 said, “Yes, we pray not to find ourselves in such situation but why go for a minor, that is what pains me the most, why deceive the poor lad, he would’ve gone for an adult but it will cost him heavily so he decided to cut corners as the Nigerian politician he is. He messed up full time.”

Vanguard News Nigeria