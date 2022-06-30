By Biodun Busari

The former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday appeared before Uxbridge Magistrate’s Court in London, facing charges under Britain’s Modern Slavery Act.

The 60-year-old Ekweremadu, according to a report by the BBC, stood in the dock at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court wearing a grey tracksuit and holding a bible.

The report stated that no bail application was made and Ekweremadu will remain in custody until his next appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ court on July 7.

The report further added that because part of the alleged offence was committed outside of the United Kingdom, the consent of the attorney general is required for the case to continue.

According to reports, Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, who in her defence, asked the court to allow her to appear by his side because she has not seen him since the hearing last Thursday, was not granted such a request.

The prosecutor claims that David Ukpo, who alleged that he was coerced to donate his kidney to the Senator’s daughter, is 15 years. According to court, David was allegedly picked up off the street in Lagos by a criminal gang some months ago with the intention of organ harvesting.

Ekweremadu was remanded in custody as the court argued that he is an influential person, a flight risk and the case involves a child and modern slavery.

The case has been adjourned to July 7 at Westminster Magistrate Court to enable the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.

A large delegation from the Nigeria High Commission was also present in the public gallery alongside the Senator’s two adult children.

On Wednesday, the Senate had said it was sending a delegation to visit Ekweremadu and his wife.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said this after a closed-door session of the lawmakers in Abuja. He explained that members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs will be traveling to the UK soon.

“There will be a delegation to London to see Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife. A delegation from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate will leave in the next two days for London for that purpose,” Lawan said.