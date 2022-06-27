…Prays for quick recovery of daughter

By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has debunked rumours and media reports that it had disowned former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife over their travails following their arrest and detention in London over alleged organ harvest saga.

Ekweremadu and his wife are currently detained by the Metropolitan Police in London for allegedly facilitating the travel from Nigeria to the UK, of one Ukpo Nwanmini, with intent to have his organ harvested.

The supposed donor whose travel documents indicate he is 22 years had gone to the police in London claiming he is 15 years and was trafficked to London to harvest his organ for a transplant to Ekweremadu’s daughter suffering from kidney disease.

Ohanaeze in a statement Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, dismissed the said reports as a blackmail.

The statement noted that while it is not Ohanaeze’s tradition to quickly rush into matters without sufficient facts, there is no way it could abandon illustrious Igbo sons and daughters.

Ohanaeze expressed deep concern for the Ekweremadus over their current travails while praying for the quick recovery of their daughter, Sonia.

The apex Igbo body commended some eminent Igbo personalities including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, as well as Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State, for standing with the Enugu West Senator.

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part:”The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to remarks making the rounds to the effect that “Ohanaeze Ndigbo disowns Ekweremadu” over his ordeal in the United Kingdom.

“While Ohanaeze Ndigbo owes it a duty to stand with our own, especially in times of difficulty, it is not in their character to be hasty with statements over issues without sufficient facts.

“It is noteworthy that eminent Igbo patriots have at one time or the other, pleaded with impostors and pretenders to desist from reckless and unguarded statements that portray the Igbo in a bad light using the platform of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“For purpose of clarity, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is Ambassador Professor George Obiozor while the Secretary General is Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR.

” Amongst the Igbo, it is a cultural anathema to rejoice over a brother’s misfortune. And this is where the remarks by Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is very germane and instructive.

“According to Obi: “My family and I are with the Ekweremadus over their travail. We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.” This is an overarching agelong Igbo moral.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo salutes His Excellency, Engr. Dave Umahi, FNSE and Governor of Ebonyi State for his intervention to ensure that emotions and social media tigritude do not outweigh the facts in the matter.

“Our hearts go to our daughter, Miss Sonia Ekweremadu; and it is our fervent prayer that Sen. Prof. Ike Ekweremadu, CFR; Lady Nwanneka Ekweremadu, PhD and family will overcome the current travails.”