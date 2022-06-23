.

FOLLOWING the ongoing quagmire in the alleged purported Organ harvest against the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu West, a letter dated December 28, 2021, signed by him and addressed to the Visa Section of the British High Commission in Abuja has disclosed the identity of the boy that was allegedly trafficked to London for the purpose of organ harvesting.

Fresh facts have emerged on the arrest of Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice over conspiracy to sponsor a child for kidney harvesting as In December 28, 2021, the former Deputy President of Senaten had written the British Embassy to support the visa application of the kidney donor.

According to the letter signed by Ekweremadu, the alleged victim is Mr Ukpo Nwamini David who was billed to donate a kidney to Ms Sonia Ekweremadu, Ike and Beatrice’s daughter, who is down with kidney failure and needed a kidney transplant to stay alive.

It was learnt that the process had been concluded with the boy’s consent, who is said to be 21 years.

It was reported that on getting to London, an uncle of the boy advised him, after the kidney did not match with Sonia’s, to raise the alarm in order to ground his possible request for asylum.

The boy, according to feelers, claimed in his narrative to the Met Police to be 15 years which is not up to the age of consent, which places a burden of crime on the Ekweremadus.

Ekweremadu had alerted the Embassy that Ukpo and Sonia were scheduled to be at Royal Free Hospital London while he was to take the medical bills.

The letter read, “I am writing in support of the visa application made by Mr Ukpo Nwamini David who is currently having medical investigations for a kidney donation to Ms Sonia Ekweremadu.

“David and Sonia would be at the Royal Free Hospital, London and I would be providing the necessary funding.

“I have enclosed a statement of my bank account.

“Please do not hesitate to contact me if you require additional information.”