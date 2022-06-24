By Miftaudeen Raji

Human rights activist and Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (retd.), the Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic.

The activist also opined that the ruling government should arrest and prosecution of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Buratai, a former COAS, has been widely reported in the media over an alleged huge amount of money discovered in his house in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Adeyanji said Buratai’s arrest would not necessarily be out of any pretense of fighting corruption but out of shame, because Daduki was also detained for many years for alleged diversion of arms funds.

Buratai, a retired Lieutenant General served as the COAS between 2015 and 2021 and was appointed by Buhari as the Nigerian ambassador in Benin on June 22, 2021.

Reports said officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) ICPC officials stormed Buratai’s house in the Wuse area, in Abuja last week after it received a tip-off from a whistleblower.

The said cash, according to reports, was part of the money allocated for the purchase of arms and ammunition by the President Buhari administration.

It will be recalled that, in March 2021, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno revealed that funds running into billions of naira meant for the procurement of arms and ammunition under the past service chiefs were unaccounted for.

Monguno’s revelation came a few months after Buhari had replaced Buratai and other service chiefs.

The NSA had said neither the money nor the arms were available upon the resumption of the new service chiefs.