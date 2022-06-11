.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Chairman of First Marine and Engineering Services Limited, Chief Joseph Penawou, has appealed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 5, to transfer from the Delta State command and take over investigation of his complaint of alleged criminal defamation and attempts at extortion on him by one Coniel Segi.

Penawou, in a letter dated 10th May 2022 on his behalf by his Solicitor, F. B Olorogun, Principal/Head of Chambers, Olorogun & Co and addressed to the AIG, accused the State command of abandoning the investigation into the matter “but is now busy investigating a complaint of indebtedness which is a purely civil matter.”

The letter read: “By a letter dated the 20th day of September, 2021 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, our client lodge a Criminal Complaint against Coniel Segi. Annexed herein and marked as Annexure ‘AA’ is a copy of the said letter.

“The matter was referred to the Anti-Human Trafficking unit of the Delta State Police Command Asaba for investigation. The suspect, Coniel Segi was consequently arrested.

“While investigation in the complaint was underway, the said Coniel Segi wrote a cross Petition requesting the police to help him recover an alleged indebtedness to him by our client.

“The complaint of cross complaint against our client for the recovering of an alleged debt is a purely civil claim, but the police have now tagged it a criminal complaint and it now inviting our client with a view to arresting him with view to investigating his alleged indebtedness to Coniel Segi.

“The Police have now abandoned the investigation of our client’s complaint of criminal defamation and attempts at extortion but is now busy investigating a complaint of indebtedness which is a purely civil matter.

“Our client is aggrieved over the oppressive and biased conduct of the Police at the Delta State Command in the investigation of his complaint and the cross complaint of Coniel Segi and is hereby requesting you to use your good offices to transfer the investigation of our client’s complaint and the cross complaint of Coniel Segi to your office for a full and proper investigation.

Recall that in the said letter addressed to the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Penawou’s solicitor alleged that Segi had been demanding the payment of N13, 500, 000 making “several defamatory publications and threats to our Client”, over a contract awarded in 2011, to the company by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the construction of Bolou-Ndoro Canalization project and River Training job at Foupolo-Bolou Ndoro Creek in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

“It is our client’s complaint that one Coniel Segi has been demanding the sum of Thirteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N13, 500, 000) from our client as payment for services rendered to our Client’s Company in the course of the contract despite the fact that the said Coniel Segi was neither an employee of our client’s company nor played any role in the award, handling or execution of the contract,” the letter read.

[3:18 pm, 11/06/2022] Festus Ahon : APGA Primaries: Otobrise wins Assembly ticket in Ethiope East

Engr Omamuyovwi Otobrise has emerged flagbearer of the All Progressive Grant Alliance, APGA in Ethiope East Constituency, Delta State with all 33 votes cast.

The primary election which was held at Isiokolo, Headquarters of Ethiope East Local Government Area, monitored by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and security agents, was peaceful, free and fair.

Declaring Engr Omamuyovwi Otobrise winner of the primary election, the Returning Officer, Mr. Augustine Okpobigho, commended delegates for the peaceful conduct of the election.

In his remarks, Engr Omamuyovwi Otobrise expressed joy at the peaceful conduct of the primary election and urged members of the party to join hands with him to win the general election come 2023.

He said: “My emergence as the candidate of the party is everybody’s efforts and my winning belongs to everyone of the party, and l will not disappoint the people of Ethiope East Constituency if voted into office in 2023 to represent you”.