By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Elders, stakeholders from the Nko community in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River, have said that alleged invasion of their community by Nigerian Army has hindered their children right to education as it has denied them participation in the ongoing National Examination Council, NECO.

Recall that the Nigerian army had entered the warring communities in a bid to restore peace as well as manage the communal clash between Nko and Onyedama communities in Yakurr and Obubra LGAs following the crisis between the two communities which erupted over a parcel of land which has now been taken over by Cross River state government.

Dr Akpama Mbang Akpama, a former commissioner, Federal Character Commission in company of Former Minister of Niger Delta, Pst Usani Usani said Nigerian Army’s modus operandi was unethical and unprofessional and their Continuous stay was inimical to their people.

“While we support every responsible and meaningful effort towards maintaining lasting peace in the area, we call on the State government and the military authority to stop the raid in Nko community.

“The security situation in Nko community has remained tensed and fragile. For more than five days running, many people have been killed through shooting at sight and a lot more wounded, properties that cannot be quantified at the moment have been destroyed.

“Women and children have abdicated their homes to take refuge in unknown locations, suffering the harsh effects of the associated weather with the rainy season.

“The four secondary schools in Nko community are involved in ongoing NECO examination nationwide, the students as we speak, cannot go to school nor write the examinations.

“This is appalling and would definitely have effect on our growing youths. Our children generally have been denied their right to education as they cannot continue their learning in an unsafe environment,” he stated .

Speaking further , Akpama denied allegations that an army captain was killed and six others missing in Nko.

Meanwhile, the community has welcomed the decision of the State government to take over over parcel of land in dispute.

They however appealed that the government should take adequate possession of the said land by using the land effectively so that further crisis may not arise.

Recall that governor Ayade had on Tuesday dethroned and de-certificated the clan heads and chiefs of the two communities as a way of restoring peace in the area.

When contacted , Director Army public Relations , Bridg Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the troops were never unprofessional in any manner as they were legitimately deployed to restore peace in the warring Communities.

He said : ” The troops did not conduct themselves unprofessionally. Troops were legitimately deployed to restore law and order in a communal clash between Oyadama and Nko communities.

“The troops were attacked and shot at with fire arms. The six personnel who are critically wounded are currently under intensive medical care unit., ” Nwachukwu said.