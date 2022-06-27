By Peter Egwatu

The Board of Industrial and Medical Gases of Nigeria Plc, IMG has announced the death of its Chairman, Mr. Abiodun Olabode Alabi.

The Board in a statement on Monday sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX stated that: “It is with profound sadness that the Board of IMG formally informs investors and general public that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Abiodun Olabode Alabi passed away suddenly in the early hours of the morning of Friday, 24th day of June 2022.”

The Board further disclosed that an acting Chairman would be announced as the need arises, pending the election of a substantive Chairman.

Commenting on the death, Mr Ayodeji Oseni, Managing Director of IMG said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened.

The Thoughts Of everyone at IMG are with the Alabi family and friends; and we extend our deepest sympathies to them.

We count it a great privilege to have known and worked alongside Mr. Alabi over the last few years. He showed exceptional leadership in his role as the Board Chairman.”

