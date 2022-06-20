.As traders call for intervention

Jandor and Alaba International Market leaders during a visit at the weekend

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flagbearer and Gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has assured Alaba traders and other Igbo communities in the state of obtaining Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to enable them participate actively in the 2023 general polls.

Jandor gave the assurance during an unscheduled visit to traders at Alaba International Market, Ojo, at the weekend.

He was accompanied on the visit by PDP party chieftains and candidates under the PDP platform for contesting for various positions in the forthcoming 2023 general polls in the state.

The leader of the traders association was led by comrade Geoffrey Mbonu, the Executive Chairman of Alana Almagamated Sectional Heads among other union leaders.

Jandor stressed that the new Lagos PDP will match the ruling party in “their usual games of disenfranchising residents. “This time, we will never put ourselves in the defensive.”

He therefore, cautioned the All Progressives Congress, APC government in Lagos State to desist from harassing and intimidating residents who are bent on exercising their civic responsibilities.

Reacting to the reported intimidation of Alaba Market Traders who shut their stalls to ensure they register before the closing date, Jandor warned that PDP would not allow any form of electiral malpractices before, on and after the 2023 polls in Lagos.

Some residents in Amuwo Odofin, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Ojo, Oshodi-Isolo and a few other local government areas in Lagos West Senatorial district had earlier expressed disappointment over their inability to register for the permanent voters card (PVC) due to what they described as deliberate attempt by INEC officials in collaboration with the ruling party to disenfranchise them.

Traders from Alaba International Market who shut the market to allow them participate in the continuous voters registration exercise were frustrated with the lackluster performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officials.

It was reported that some of the traders were attacked by politically motivated thugs because of their perceived sympathy for the PDP.

Jandor charged the INEC, on the need to take immediate proactive measures in addressing the rising cases of lapses in the exercise.

He decried the rising complaints from residents at various registration centers across the state on the slow pace of the registration exercise which the governorship candidate said required urgent attention.

PDP Governorship Candidate also charged electorate to defend their votes in the forthcoming elections inorder to make it count.

Jando therefore, called on INEC to respond swiftly to the reactions of the affected people who are willing to perform their civic rights before the deadline of the exercise.

He informed the traders of step taken to address the situation, saying, “I have written to the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos of the need to address this ugly situation.

“I have also informed and write a letter to the Commissoner of Police in the state on the provision of adequate security to our citizens in those areas considered as volatile.

“We must ensure everyone get his or her PVCs in these areas. What happened to you is not in our character in Lagos that’s why we are clamouring for independent republic in the state.

“We have just nine months to cross the threshold of history and have good government in place that would not be closing your stalls instead, union leaders of the affected market will be santioned if there are infractions of any sort to the peace of the area and state in general.”

Jandor, however, expressed his excitement over the impressive turn out of traders in Alaba International Market, ASPANDA, Trade Fair, Ladipo market, among others who are predominantly Igbo decent.

He commended their selfless sacrifice for declaring a work-free day, and for others who took time off from their private engagement in order to get their PVC which will enable them participate in the 2023 elections.

He assured them that any attempt to attack or disenfranchise them henceforth will be met with stiff resistance.

Mbonu, in his address earlier, urged relevant authorities to prevail on INEC to do this needful as would not want to be excluded from participating actively in the 2023 polls which is an opportunity to elect their choice of leadership in the state.

According to him, “We need leaders with emotional intelligence. So ,we found it necessary to get our PVCs. It’s our rights this time around to choice of leaders. We have over 1,5 million membership in Alana and we will not trade this chance away.

“We shut our stalls to get the PVCs because of the seriousness of the next polls demanding from us.

“There is no tribalism here in Alana market, we have the Igbos, Hausas, and Yorubas among our members without and discord. We are tax paying traders to the state. We believe God will see us successfully through this challenge.”