.Says new Lagos PDP ‘ll resist APC attempts to disenfranchise electorate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship candidate in 2023 poll, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has cautioned the All Progressive Ms Congress, APC government in Lagos State to desist from alleged harassment and intimidation of residents in the process of exercising their civic responsibilities.

Reacting to the reported intimidation of Alaba Market traders who shut their stalls to ensure they register before the closing date, Jandor warned that “this time, Lagos PDP will not put itself in the defensive.”

Jandor therefore, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on the need to take proactive measures in forestalling rising incidences of glitch in the exercise.

He said rising complaints from residents at various registration centers across the state on the slow pace of the registration exercise require urgent attention.

Some residents in Amuwo Odofin, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Ojo, Oshodi-Isolo and a few other Local Government Areas in Lagos West Senatorial district, had on Thursday, expressed disappointment over their inability to register for the permanent voters card (PVC) due to what they described as deliberate attempt by INEC officials in collaboration with the ruling party to disenfranchise them.

Traders from Alaba International Market who shut their stalls to allow them participate in the continuous voters registration exercise were frustrated with the lackluster performance of the INEC officials.

It was reported that some of the traders were attacked by politically motivated thugs because of their perceived sympathy for the PDP.

Jandor in his reaction, called on INEC to respond swiftly to the reactions of the affected residents who are willing to perform their civil obligation before the deadline set for the exercise.

He also warned APC sponsored thugs to desist from molestation of residents who are fed up with the misrule of the ruling party.

Jandor however expressed his excitement over the impressive turn out of traders in Alaba International Market, ASPANDA, Trade Fair, Ladipo Markets, among others.

He commended their selfless sacrifice for declaring a work-free day, and for others who took time off from their private engagement in order to get their PVC which will enable them participate in the 2023 elections.

Jandor, assured them that any attempt to attack or disenfranchise them henceforth will be met with stiff resistance.

Effort to get reaction from APC Chairman in Lagos, Cornelius Ojelabi, was unsuccessful as of press time. He was said to be away in Abuja where he attended APC National Convention which produced former Governor of the state and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as party’s presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general polls.