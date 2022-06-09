By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

An international organisation, Solidaridad has emphasized the need for strengthened awareness of the Akwa Ibom public towards the protection and restoration of the environment

The Programme manager, Solidaridad, Oil Palm Nigeria, Mr. Kenechukwu Onukwube spoke in Uyo the state capital during an interaction with researchers, farmers, and policy makers as part of its activities to mark the 2022 World Environment Day.

Onukwube explained that the discussions and lectures delivered at the stakeholders engagement were expected to help educate and sensitize the public especially farmers that doing Agriculture in a climate smart way would help to protect and take care of the environment and reclaim sustainability.

His words: “We must arise to do what we must do to ensure that biodiversity is restored. And one of the key instruments towards achieving that is to understand what is called Climate literacy.

“Being aware of climate change is a call to the fact that we all must stand up to reclaim sustainability. We need to look at those things that are being done globally and localise them in the interest of the Earth.

“Today is a call to action for all of us- the Small holder farmers, researchers and policy makers to see that for ‘OnlyOneEarth’ to be realised, there is no disconnect between any of us, rather we have to connect whereby a Small holder farmer has a strong relevance for the researcher and their work guarantees that the policies that will emerge by reason of decisions from the 2022 World Environment day globally will also be localised.

” And I am believing that ultimately this will strengthen our collaborative efforts to reclaim sustainability”.

In his remarks the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh commended Solidaridad for being proactive over the issue of climate change.

Udoh who was represented by the Director Climate change and Awareness’, Iniubong Umoh, explained that his ministry on its part embarked on planting of trees in some Schools across the state to mark the World Environment Day.

“I like to say here that Solidaridad is being quite proactive. They have come to see that climate change is real and they are thinking and planning ahead of time. One of the impacts of climate change is that you are going to have changes in temperature and weather patterns.

“What Solidaridad is doing when it comes to climate Smart Agriculture is that they are looking at the time, and change of weather patterns and they are adapting their crops to be more resilient to survive. That provides food sufficiency, and boosts the economy of the grassroot oil palm farmers.

“Since they are into oil palm farming they will not lose out if they have the varieties that Solidaridad is promoting. As we are doing our Agriculture smartly, let us also do it wisely. We have only one Earth and everyone has a responsibility to take care of the earth” Udoh said.

Among Stakeholders at the event were Director University of Calabar (UNICAL) Carbon Innovation Center, Associate, Raphael Offiong, Professor Nkereuwem John, Dr Edna Akpan Associate Professor of Crop Science, Akwa Ibom State University,(AKSU); Executive Director of NIFOR, Dr Celestine Ikuenobe and Dr Samuel Ogallah.