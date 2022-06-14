By Chioma Onuegbu



RESIDENTS of Uyo metropolis and environs in Akwa Ibom State have expressed concern over the escalating activities of an audacious band of criminals that break into people’s homes and shops to steal money, car batteries and handsets both during the day and night.



The gangsters, who operate in groups of not less than five, have sent jitters down the spines of inhabitants, who urged government and security agencies to rein in the hoodlums.

How they stole my car battery – Ms. Inyang, inhabitant

A victim simply identified as Ms. Inyang, narrating her experience few days ago, said: “I returned to the house on Tuesday to pick something and return to my office. I parked my car in front of the house since I was not going to stay long before going out again, but few minutes after I got home, it started raining, so I decided to wait for the rain to stop.



“When the rain stopped, I entered my car but when I turned the key to start the engine it did not start. Then I came down from the car to check, I immediately saw that the bonnet was partially open. When I opened it, I saw the car battery was gone.



“It was so surprising to me because the car was parked just in the street beside the gate. I believe the hoodlums are parading the town even in broad daylight because this thing happened about 2.00 pm on Tuesday.”

We hid in toilet when they came – Pastor’s wife

Similarly, the wife of a pastor who the lawbreakers invaded their Ewet Housing Estate, disclosed: “I was fast asleep but I thank God for my husband. When he noticed that armed robbers have broken into our house, he woke me up and also went to my daughter’s room to bring her out. We hid inside the toilet. I am sure that they must have noticed we were hiding because after ransacking the house, they came and tried to break down the toilet door but they could not.



“And my husband tried contacting some of our neighbours but some did not pick calls because their phones were on silence. But after several calls, he succeeded in getting someone who lives far away from us. The man now contacted the police. By the time the police arrived, some neighbours have noticed what was going on and started blowing whistles, which was how those thieves ran away.



“They made away with some money in the house, they also broke the car windscreen, as they could not open the doors. Maybe if they had seen the car key which was left on the table, they would have carried it. They only stole the car battery. I thank God that my husband saw them early enough, who knows what would have happened if we did not go to hide.”



Also, a public servant who escaped from the hoodlums few months ago, told NDV: “I was driving from Abak Local Government back to Uyo when I noticed this particular vehicle that was following me closely from behind. I became afraid and increased the speed, they continued pursuing me. The road was busy and I was driving alone.



“Luckily for me, a big truck at the roundabout blocked them and I drove so fast until I could not sight them again. That was how they snatched a friend’s car sometime last year. So I am always security-conscious. These days I do not drive to work every day, sometimes I drive to work, once or twice a week.”

Criminality snowballing, hooligans daring – Ifiok, resident

A dweller along Abak Road, Uyo, Mr. Ifiok, asserted: “Just this week, some angry mob caught one of them when they went to rob a shop along Effiong Udo Akpan Street and set him ablaze. Before they burnt him, I learnt they cut off his two hands. They did that out of anger.’



“It is becoming too much. And these are hardened criminals because they are not deterred by the fact that many of them have been killed this way. This year alone, I think not less than seven of these hoodlums have been roasted alive by angry citizens. On two different occasions this year, I have seen it on my way to work, along Abak Road.



“The security agencies have also been trying in apprehending and some have even been killed in gun duel with the police not long ago. But they are not deterred.



“So I think government must do something to ensure jobless youths are taken off the streets. That is the only way we can curb this menace,” Mr. Ifiok said.