. Vows to reclaim ‘stolen ticket’

By Steve Oko

The Campaign Organisation of Dr Ani Wellington, one of the major aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries in Akwa Ibom State, has described the entire process as ” a sham and a slap on democracy”.

Director General of the Campaign Organization, Chief Dr Donatus Udaette who was reacting to the outcome of the exercise, expressed disappointed in the leadership of the party which he accused of manipulating the process to favour a preferred candidate.

He frowned at the “deliberate omission of Dr. Wellington’s name on the ballot papers”, describing it as an orchestrated design to deny him the PDP ticket.

The action according to the organisation, “was a deliberate action and an attempt to shut down the popularity of Dr Ani as the officials of the party who conducted the premeditated primaries never believed that he could pull such weight by coming second after the preferred and anointed candidate of the incumbent Governor.”

The Campaign Director noted with shock and disbelief that “some party officials could join hands in this shameful act and undemocratic practice”.

The statement further noted that majority of the aspirants delibrately boycotted the primaries following perceived irregularities by the officials and the interest of the State Government on who becomes the party flag bearer.

“We are not also oblivious of the fact that, the adhoc delegates were camped in undisclosed hotels for about a week just to achieve their plans by imposing an unpopular candidate on the people of Akwa Ibom State”, the statement claimed.

The organisation thanked all supporters of Wellington, urging them to remain calm and prayerful “as necessary steps are being taken by our principal to reclaim his stolen mandate”.

“Be prayerful and supportive as we await the next line of action to reclaim the stolen mandate of our principal from the rape of democracy and due process”.

The Campaign Organisation insisted that no amount of manipulations would stop Wellington from actualising his political aspiration of bringing good governace to the suffering people of Akwa Ibom