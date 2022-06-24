-Pitch Deck winners take home cash prizes

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has charged entrepreneurs in the state to search out innovative ways to carry out their businesses so as to get a competitive edge in the business world.

Governor Emmanuel made the charge today, at the certification and award ceremony organized in honour of the Batch VI participants of the My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme (MEGP). Governor Emmanuel, who was represented at the event by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebiet said the State’s Government’s huge investment in entrepreneurial education would be justified if after passing through the programme, entrepreneurs became more creative and innovative. Governor Emmanuel also encouraged the participating entrepreneurs to collaborate more with themselves so as to achieve greater goals, urging beneficiaries to take advantage of the pitching knowledge acquired to compete for global funding opportunities.

He commended the diligence and tenacity of the Batch VI participants of the MEGP, and urged them to go ahead and conquer the business world.

Earlier in his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Ime Uwah said the MEGP, which was in its 6th Batch has over the years remained resolute in her commitment to properly equip Akwa Ibom Business owners with the right knowledge, skills and tools to navigate the murky waters of business and entrepreneurship. Uwah noted that the MEGP was a tangible proof of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s enduring legacy of entrepreneurship education and propagation. Uwah listed the training of 1,243 entrepreneurs in the MEGP, distribution of 524 projects based assistances (PBA), the MEGP Ibom Community farm, Monthly Dakkada Networking Experience events, among others as ways the Government has shown commitment to the course of entrepreneurship development in the state. The Governor’s aide prayed that the incoming administration will sustain the gains of the Udom Emmanuel administration in the enterprise development sector beyond 2023.

Goodwill messages were received at the event from the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on youth matters, Mr Aniefiok Wilson Iwaudofia, SA on Entrepreneurial Development, Meflyn Anwana amongst others.

Participants received certificates at the ceremony to mark their completion of the MEGP Batch VI training module. The event also featured announcement of winners and presentation of prizes to winners of the MEGP Pitch Deck Series 4.

In the social Enterprise category, Kindness Udeme came first, clinching the 1million naira star prize, while Abigail Okokon Ebuk and Edidiong George Ukporo came 2nd and 3rd to take home the N500,000 and N250,000 prizes respectively.

In the “Survival” Category, Judith Bassey came first to win N500,000

While Ofonmbuk Anthony Okon and Uduak Etuk received N250,000 and N150,000 for coming 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In the “nascent” Category, Blessing Stephen Umoh received N250,000 for coming first, Awak Ikemesit Bassey took home N150,000 for coming second, while Unyime Asuquo bagged N100,000 for coming third.