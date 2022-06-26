.

— l remain consenting authority in Akure Kingdom- Deji of Akure

— Your action is null, void and unconstitutional – Council Chairman

Dayo Johnson , Akure

Another crisis is brewing between the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and the Akure North local government council, over the removal of a traditional head, the Olu of Ilado Igbatoro, Chief Johnson Ajomole and subsequent appointment of Chief Ifedayo Joshua Afelumo as a replacement.

The Chairman of the council, Bankole

Ogbesetore said the Deji’s domain does not extend beyond Akure South, and had no traditional or legal right to appoint village heads beyond his territory.

But the traditional ruler maintained that tradition and customs empowered him to appoint and fire any minor chiefs in both Akure South and North as the paramount ruler of the kingdom,

Ogbesetore urged the Akure monarch to limit his jurisdiction to his community and should not dabble into other territories which are not under the purview of the Deji.

Oba Aladetoyinbo fired back maintaining that he has the traditional and legal powers to appoint minor chiefs, Olus and Baales in both Akure South and Akure North local government areas, hence his decision to install Chief Ifedayo Afelumo as the Olu of Ilado Deji community is in order.

While justifying the removal of Ajomole as the Olu of Ilado-lgbatoro, Oba Aladetoyinbo said that his removal followed series of petition from members of the community, alleging him of arbitrariness, hig handedness among other s.

Oba Aladetoyinbo who spoke through the Odopetu of Akure, Senior High Chief Olufemi Bello, said that the family petitioned the Deji of Akure and passed a vote of no confidence on the community head, calling for his removal.

He said that the removal of Chief Ajomole as the Olu of Ilado was consistent with the traditional power of the Deji as the consenting authority in Akure Kingdom to approve, appoint and remove minor chiefs.

“Therefore, the appointment of Olus, Baales, Olojas in areas that historically, traditionally and culturally belongs to the Deji by Him is already a settled matter which is non-negotiable.

“This has no political colorations as it’s a purely a traditional affairs which borders on our cultural heritage and hegemony”, he said.

He said contrary to claims by chairman of Akure north Local government, Ogbesetore that the Deji lacks constitutional power to install a chief in the council, the monarch said he remains the paramount ruler of Akureland, despite the bifurcation of Akure into two local governments was sanctioned by a High Court judgement which held that:

“From time immemorial, the entire Akure land has been under the hegemony of the Deji of Akure. By virtue of his said position, the Deji was the paramount ruler over the entire Akure land as well as being the consenting authority over all minor chiefs, Olus and Baales under him.

“That prior to the bifurcation of Akure Local Government, the Deji of Akure by virtue of his position is the prescribed authority, was empowered traditionally and in law to appoint and consent the appointment of minor chiefs within the land not minding the bifurcation of the old Local Government into Akure North and South”.

The monarch said the consenting authority of the Deji was backed by a circular from the Ondo state government dated January 16 2007 recognizing the monarch as the prescribed authority.

He therefore dismissed claim of chairman, Akure north local government, Hon. Ogbesetore on removal of Olu of Ilado as unnecessary describing the outburst as a deliberate attempt to twist facts.

“It is a known fact that the Local Government does not appoint and cannot appoint Minor Chiefs as such action remains the prerogative of the Deji as the recognized Prescribed Authority for such purpose”, he said.

However, the chairman insisted that the monarch has no constitutional power to appoint or install any chief in Akure North local government since the division of Akure into the councils.

Ogbesetore said management of the local government does not recognize the installation of one Mr. Ifedayo Afelumo as Olu of Ilado-lgbatoro Community performed by the Deji of Akure adding that the installation of the said Olu is null and void and unconstitutional.

He insisted that Akure North local government does not fall under the purview of Akure South Local Government.

t“I am using this medium to advice the said Olu to stop parading himself as Olu of Ilado-lgbatoro community henceforth as the Deji of Akure does not have any constitutional right to install any Chief in Akure North Local Government as earlier said”.

Recall that the removed community Head had earlier petitioned the state government raising the alarm of a looming crisis over the installation of parallel community heads in some communities by the Deji of Akureland