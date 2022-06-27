By Olayinka Ajayi

In a bid to have a global impact, renowned gospel song promoter and blogger Akinpelumi Akinboye has tasked gospel artistes to engage in strategic project planning.

In a chat with Vanguard, Akinboye identified lack of planning as the major obstacles preventing gospel artistes in Nigeria from attaining the level of success, they are capable of.

According to Akinboye “In my six years journey promoting gospel musicians, I can confidently say that most of the gospel musicians in Nigeria fail to plan their projects, and this is the reason many of them fail to live up to the level they are capable of.

“They fail to do proper planning because they do not see their brand as a business, and this is why they invest so little in promotions and branding.”

The award winner of the Christian Legendary and Impact Makers Awards, CLIMA, 2021, best gospel blog of the year award, stress that most of the gospel musicians in Nigeria do not treat their brand as a business.

“A gospel musician once called my office to inquire about the upload of her song on our platform. We upload songs for free but we charge a fee for promotion. When I asked about her promotion budget, she said the God that sent her will announce her in His own time.

“Another musician called to inquire about the upload and promotion of her song, although she had a budget set aside for promotions, the problem was that she wants the song uploaded and promoted immediately because it is her birthday, and the song is a way of thanking God.

“When we research her previous projects, we found out that she had released two songs in the past, and they were both released on her birthday.

“A project without strategic planning and budget can never live up to its potential no matter how anointed you are.” He said.