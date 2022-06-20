Popularly known as a music and record producer and the originator of the Focus Dance Beat, Ajimovoix Drums flexes his rich musical background and skills like never before on his 5-track EP, Border, where he revisits his roots as a singer and re-introduces himself to the music scene.

On Border, Ajimovoix Drums offers listeners a unique blend of Afropop, street-hop and RnB to create introspective and motivational tracks that are evocative and compelling.

This is evident from the starter track, Don’t Bother, which is as soothing and laidback as it sounds to the inspiring bop that is Border to Border.

Pure evocative bliss is soon unlocked on Omoolope and the standout track, Wakawaka, which weaves the pathos and spirit of life on the streets into it while also brilliantly aligning with the resilience with its underlying trap music cadence.

A product of the eclectic lifestyle that thrives on the streets of Ikorodu where he grew up, Ajimovoix Drums ensures to serve a buffet of sounds, closing off the EP with his signature sound on Ajimovoix Dance Beat which is one that is sure to hit the streets of Lagos like a pandemic.

Over time, we’ve seen some of the best musicians become rechristened with apt and befitting nicknames bestowed upon them by friends and loved ones; Queen Bey, Starboy etc, but for Ajimovoix Drums, we see a sound maestro who has with his sound been able to bring true meaning to the origin of his professional name; Ajimohoun. Meaning one who is awakened unto sound.

Border by Ajimovoix Drums was released on all streaming platforms on May 25th, 2022

