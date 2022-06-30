By Adeola Badru

A former aide of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi on media and one of the frontrunners of “Tegbe for 2023 election, Princess Yetunde Omotola, has congratulated the new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Honourable Justice Oluwakayode Ariwoola on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omotola, an Iseyin-born princess, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Thursday, noted that the acting CJN is one of the prides and “Daddies” in Iseyinland, Oke-Ogun and Oyo State.

The statement reads: “Congratulations to the new CJN, Justice Tajudeen Oluwakayode Ariwoola. One of our Daddies in Iseyinland, Oke-Ogun and Oyo State in general.”

“You are an incorruptible elderstatesman with an unblemished judicial career. I have no that that you will keep pace with reforms in the judiciary while upholding the rules of law.”

“May this new responsibility be easy for you and favourable to all and sundry, sir. Wishing you a successful tenure my Lord spiritual, sir.”