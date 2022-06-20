A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Southwest, Comrade Olufemi Ajadi is relentless in his efforts to ensure victory for the party in next year’s general election.

The latest is that he has undertaken to bankroll the cost of nomination forms and other logistics for 20 youths vying for House of Assembly seats in the South-West.

Ajadi who spoke via a release by his Consultant on Media and Strategy, Cami Ezenwa, said the move was informed by his desire to see the party excel at all levels of the 2023 general elections.

Ajadi said he also wants to ensure youth participation in 2023.

He expressed excitement at the steady and massive influx of patriotic, young, and agile Nigerians into the party, saying that such a crop of patriots needed all the support they could get.

He said aside from purchasing nomination forms for such, he would also make more necessary support to ensure that they performed well at the polls.

Ajadi who just returned from strategic consultation meetings in the Southwest and Abuja reiterated that the now and the future of the country’s politics belonged to the NNPP.

He implored all NNPP supporters and party men to close ranks to ensure that the party emerged victorious during the elections.

He also urged them to do away with personal interests, but pursue the party’s ultimate vision of taking over at every level of governance so that Nigerians could enjoy the much-promised but rather elusive dividends of democracy.

“There is no better time for Nigerians to close ranks than now.

“They have in the NNPP, a party that is ready to meet their needs, all they need to do is support the party to win massively at next year’s elections,” he said.

According to Ajadi, his appeal to the youths and young at heart remained the same: for them not to trade their franchise and future, and not to be idle still, but rather, to be part of the process of electing the next group of leaders for the country.

“We have been across different parts of the country in the recent, especially the Southwest; it is sad to see the level of lack of amenities and infrastructure when there is a government in place

“Inner roads especially are difficult to drive on, water is not available and you could see the level of lack from neighborhood to neighborhood.

“Hundreds of thousands of youths, including young girls are idle malingering about because there is no meaningful program to help them after school.

“How can these be in a country with huge resources?

“Where is the economic and employment program for these classes of Nigerians from the government?

“How can people be living in lack of amenities in a country that is one of the richest in the world”, Ajadi queried rhetorically.

According to him, these and more are what the NNPP had come forward to correct, by developing a manifesto addressing all the identified problems in the society.

Ajadi, therefore, reminded the electorate of the importance of voting only candidates with a sincerity of purpose to improve their lives and wellbeing, not candidates who want to fulfill just personal ambition.