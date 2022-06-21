The grand finale of Aitah’s Golden Arrow quiz competition held at the NAAT Hall University of Benin, Ugbowo campus congratulate students, teachers and schools for their participation in the annual competition.

The organisation whose goal is to serve as the springboard for young dreams and to awaken learning among secondary school students in Edo State welcomed six schools for the grand finale of this competition.

The 2022 quiz competition featured the presentation of cheques to students who have shown academic excellence during the quiz and emerged winners in the Art and Science categories of the competition.

According to Lawrence Itoro, who represented the convener, Aitah’s Golden Arrow is on a mission to award excellence in secondary school, where teachers, students and schools are rewarded for their efforts”

The cash prizes of 1 million naira each were awarded to University Preparatory Secondary School(UPSS) that came top in Science and Baptist High School in Arts.The first runner-up positions went to Mount Camel Secondary school (Arts) and University Preparatory Secondary Science (Science) with Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira each.

The second runner-up featured the University of Benin Teaching Hospital Secondary School (Arts) and Divine Wisdom Secondary School (Science) with Five Hundred Thousand Naira each.Eddy Aitah, the convener of AGR urged students to be ambassadors of Aitah’s Golden Arrow and endeavour to move the motion for change in education in all capacities.

The event featured awards to schools and certificates of excellence to participating students. The teachers were not left out as cash prizes were rewarded to teachers that trained the students for this competition and donation of computers and other gadgets to schools who emerged winners in arts and science respectively.

Aitah’s Golden Arrow quiz competition is the major instrument for achieving our goals and a neutral playground free from political interference where students are awarded based on merit and academic performance.

The organisation urges parents of students to make good use of the cash gifts for the educational needs of their wards.Aitah’s Golden Arrow promises a bigger and better event next year.