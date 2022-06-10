Aisha Yesufu

By Biodun Busari

The campaign on social media for the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi to become the country’s next President in 2023 has received a boost on Friday as a human rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu endorsed the former governor of Anambra State.

Yesufu, on Twitter, said that the country does need an emperor but a President, therefore, urging Nigerian people to not forfeit their rights to vote by desperation.

The two major problems confronting Nigeria are insecurity and poor economy, which will be the primary focus of the nation’s next leader as other challenges are also addressed.

These have made Nigerians to be in dire need of electing a credible and competent politician to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the general elections in 2023, as the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candates, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar battle it out at the polls.

However, Obi has been perceived among some sections of Nigerian youths as the Third Force to break the jinx of power exchange between APC and PDP come next year.

Yesufu tweeted: “We need a President and not an emperor and the only person that is going to be “OBEDIENT” or “OBIDIENT” is Peter Obi! Desperation must not make you forfeit your rights! The #OfficeOfTheCitizen remains the highest office in the land!”

Obi’s ambition of becoming the nation’s President is threatened as its party has two factional Presidential candidates including Samson Uchenna and Jude Ezenwafor before the latter withdrew from the race and apologized to Obi on Thursday.

But LP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abayomi Arabambi, in a statement, made available to journalists in Abeokuta, stressed that, “Labour Party has no Factional Candidate.”

The party declared that Mr. Peter Obi remains its sole presidential standard bearer.