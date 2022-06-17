Salvo agency International, a tech and marketing company based in Nigeria has launched a cutting-edge community called “Air Money Academy” to help course creators and affiliate marketers make more money online.

According to the company, the community is a perfect fit and must-attend for newbie course creators and affiliate marketers that have been frustrated with the processes involved right from the creation of a digital course and getting it in front of the right people that need it. It would also recommend products that help people grow their business and make money.

It said in a statement released to the press, “Air Money Academy would make many people take advantage of these resources around them and create wealth for themselves using their mobile devices and PC. We are confident of making 500,000 entrepreneurs millionaires in 12 months time across Africa and those in the Diaspora.

“You’ll definitely be taught the strategy you need to research for the top-notch, hot in-demand topics or information that you can package, and how to turn your experience in a diverse field to the product people have been looking for. Africa has a population of over a billion people in more than 50 countries. The higher percentage of which is youth. But most of these youths are yet to tap into the gold in the digital business space.

“We have been testing the strategies in Air Money Academy ourselves and our team of marketers have also used it for different products we have been selling to Nigeria and Africa shores at large. Moreso, receiving payments has never been an issue for us even in the days when there is little to no payment gateway that supports all these countries. All these things would be revealed to interested and income-influence, impact-oriented entrepreneurs that show interest in joining the academy.”

Salvo Agency Co-founder, Oladipo Victor stated that for a start, they would only focus on the creators and entrepreneurs in 10 African countries which includes Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Cameroon, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Malawi and the diaspora.

He said, “It’s for the entrepreneurs in any of these 10 African countries and in the diaspora. It might look as being biased if it’s not available in your country. But we’re looking to step into other African countries as soon as possible. In this community, we’ve come up with step-by-step value-filled training which will be delivered to you in drip until you become an expert and make your investments back.

“You’re not alone in this academy, you’ll be connected to the coaches and you will be in the large community of like minded entrepreneurs that also want to expand their business and make unimaginable money. Also, you will constantly be provided with tools and materials you need to succeed in a quick space of time. We have done it personally and a lot of top internet marketers in Nigeria and abroad that you dreamed to be like also have done these figures too.”

Saviours Daniel, also a co-founder of Air Money Academy said, “We could see that affiliate marketing is yet to be taken seriously as it is supposed to be, we’ll also be training people to become the affiliate marketers that not only sell products on Africa platforms but also sell products on Clickbank, Jvzoo, Digistore24 and other platforms too.

“In a nutshell, not joining this academy is not going to harm you, you’ll just continue the way you have been doing it in the past. But if you feel joining this academy could be a gamechanger for you and join the millionaires club, the Air Money Academy program is now open! Visit our website AirmoneyAcademy.com for further information.”