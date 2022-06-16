, Mr. Shedrack Agediga

Comrade Shedrack Agediga, Executive Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has applauded the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar for picking the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Agediga in a congratulatory message described Atiku/Okowa combination as the best for the restoration of Nigeria.

He noted that Okowa’s leadership qualities will help Atiku in achieving a greater Nigeria when elected as Nigeria’s President.

“Atiku Abubakar made the right decision by picking our governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Okowa being a grassroots politician is a competent politician that has achieved tremendous success throughout his political career.

This decision will end up leading PDP to victory come 2023 the combination is what Nigerians have been looking for.

I am urging Nigerians to Support Atiku/Okowa for the restoration of our country Nigeria.

The APC administration has taken us backward and its time for us to rise as support a better Nigeria “ he said