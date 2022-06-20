Ereyitomi

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Warri South LGA, Delta State, Amb. Toyin Agbolaya , Warri Grassroot Political Movement, WGPM, leader of PDP in Opuama Egbema Warri North, Chief David Seikiri Ugedi have felicitated the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi on the occasion of his birthday today June 20, 2022.

Agbolaya commended Chief Ereyitomi for his goodwill to Warri federal constituents and for his pragmatic representation of the Warri federal constituency at the Green Chamber, he hailed him for the feat he has attained praying to God to sustain him and more sure possibilities ahead

Also congratulating Ereyitomi who is the PDP candidate for the 2023 Warri Federal Constituency Seat again, members of the Warri Grassroot Political Movement wished him a blissful birthday anniversary, describing him as a great man with a good heart who has impacted positively in the lives of the people of Warri federal constituency even before becoming a Federal lawmaker and is still doing more for the masses of Warri federal constituents.

Chairman of Warri Grassroot Political Movement, WGPM, Dr. Martins Otuedon, Chieftain of PDP Hon. Kingsley Tenumah, Hon. Sunny Abilo and the Media consultant of the group Celestine Ukah both expressed thanks to God for adding another year to Chief Ereyitomi they wished him long life, more wisdom, God’s guidance, and good health to continually pilot Warri federal constituency.

A leader of PDP and strong supporter of Ereyitomi political project in Opuama Warri North LGA, Chief David Seikiri Ugedi has also congratulated Chief Ereyitomi saying he’s a wonderful legislator Warri has ever produced at the Federal House of Representatives, “Sir you have done well your birthday always give us the opportunity to express our encomiums to you for your quality and robust representation of Warri, I celebrate today as always congrats”, Ugedi stated.