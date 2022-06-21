By Chris Onuoha

It was a day of great excitement as foremost quaterly magazine, Eminent Magazine marked its 10th anniversary on the newsstand with awards of honour on eminent personalities for their contributions on national development.

Top among those who won big include, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu Agbalanze Onyekachukwu of Ozubulu and Chairman, Diamond Leeds Ltd who dazzled with the award of Man of The Decade, High Chief Tochukwu Metuh, Chairman Wardoff Blu hotels, Awka who was decorated with the prestigious award of Business Icon of the Decade, High Chief Dr Engr Epi Okoye, Chairman Epi Global Ltd who was honoured with Businessman of The Decade and High Chief Amb Prof Chigozie Nwolisa, Ochiora Gburugburu who smiled home with Most Influential Man of The Decade Award.

The Eminent Magazine 10th anniversary took place at the weekend at Sandralia Hotel, Abuja.

The high point of the event was the cutting of the anniversary cake and launching of the magazine, which saw the awardees made handsome donations to support the organization for it’s consistent in publication business as the profile of Coverpage personality Chief Agbalanze and Eminent Magazine Boss were shown on screen to the delight of the guests.

The rest of the award recipients are Barr Helen Mbakwe, Entrepreneur Woman of the Decade, Elder Grace Adamma OBI Diaspora Woman of the Decade, Chief Ikechukwu Oranika Entrepreneur Man of the Decade and Mr. Alex Nwankwo as Media Personality of the Decade. Other, awardees include Hillary Akpua as Outstanding Marketer of the year, Onukwe Chukwudi as Entertainer of the year and Mr Franklin as Outstanding NGO of the year.

In his remarks, the publisher of the magazine, Uchenna Obizoba Henry said Eminent Magazine is poised to recognising hard work and merit, which is why it has carefully selected awardees based on merit.