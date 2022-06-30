By Gabriel Olawale

TWO followers of the founder of Satguru Maharaj-Ji were injured when part of the land, located at Maharaj-Ji Village, along Km 10, Ibadan-Lagos expressway, was invaded by suspected land grabbers.

A statement signed by One Love Family Divine Minister for Information, Ojo Mogbadewa, alleged that over 100 hoodlums contracted by land grabbers invaded Maharaj-Ji Village, on Monday, in the company of a caterpillar, to grade the land.

The statement reads: “We have gotten a favourable judgment twice on the land, and we were about to start doing something before some hoodlums invaded the land. Frankly, in the course of the alleged invasion, two devotees of Maharaj-Ji were seriously injured by the suspected land grabbers.

“My followers were beaten and injured while trying to stop the hoodlums. I, hereby, appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Olubadan to, as a matter of urgency, intervene in this matter before it gets out of hand and generate something else,” Maharaj-Ji said.

“The local government chairman should resist the temptation of selling lands to people they don’t know.

“It is high time the Oyo State Government takes a census of the people living in the state and if possible ban operations of commercial motorcycles.”