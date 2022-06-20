.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday invaded the palace of the District Head of Panyam in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State, HRH Aminu Derwan, and abducted him.

It would be recalled that Chief Derwan was among the contestants who sought to be the Mishkagham Mwaghavul, the Paramount Ruler of the Mwaghavul people, but he lost the contest by a vote to the winner.

He was abducted about five days after the contest as the armed men stormed his palace in Panyam shooting sporadically to scare the community members.

A source in the community, who did not want to be named said, “They came in the night around 11 pm, they were many and well-armed. They surrounded the compound and make a frantic attempt to gain entrance into the house. At about 12.25 am, they were able to break into the house and kidnapped him.”

The source confirmed a demand has been made for ransom saying, “They have made contact with the family and asked for the sum of N150m.”

The spokesman for State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the abduction was silent on the demand made but said, “My people are working, the Commissioner of Police, everybody is on the matter, we are very capable and on top of the situation. If more information comes, we will make it known to you.”

