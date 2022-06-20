Gunmen yesterday attacked worshippers at Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu General area of Kajuru local government in Kaduna State.

According to reports, the worshippers were attacked while rounding up their first mass at St Moses Catholic Church where three worshipers were killed while another unspecified number of persons were reportedly kidnapped in the process.

Speaking on the ugly incident, the Kaduna State government through the commissioner for internal affairs and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, report from security agencies had it that the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moved into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.

“In Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks. They are identified as Peter Madaki (ward head of Ungwan Fada), Elisha Ezekiel (resident of Ungwan Fada), Ali Zamani (youth leader of Rubu).

“Two persons were left injured in the attacks: one Aniro Mai, and a yet-unidentified woman. An unspecified number of locals were also kidnapped, according to the received reports.

“The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages,” Aruwan said.

Aruwan further said upon receipt of the report, the acting governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, expressed deep sadness, and condemned the attack in the strongest terms and sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and also prayed for the repose of their souls.

The acting governor also commiserated with the attacked churches, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Security patrols are being conducted in the general area as investigations are ongoing”.