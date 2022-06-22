By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Country Manager, Uber Nigeria, Mr Tope Akinwunmi is an award-winning consultant with several years of professional experience advising multinational companies on complex and challenging situations to accelerate growth and create efficiency. That is exactly what he is doing at the moment heading e-hailing company, Uber’s business in Nigeria.

The effects of COVID-19 nearly disrupted the trajectories of the business in Nigeria, but Akinwunmi told Hi-Tech that rather than go down, strong commitment to the growth of local economies and being good corporate citizen wherever Uber operates, helped the company record 18 percent surge in patronage immediately after restrictions were relaxed

Excerpts;

13 years ago, Uber disrupted the transportation sector and brought an innovation which many are now adopting. As a dynamic entity, where else are you driving us to?

We are excited about the years ahead, especially with lockdown restrictions having eased. For us, it’s about restoring our business to get more people moving again hassle-free, as well as enabling drivers to grow their businesses on the app. Our aspiration is to grow the Uber app by providing a magical user experience and become the best platform for drivers and riders alike.

We continuously introduce new product features to adapt to the changing landscape in mobility and consumer needs and have expanded our offerings in markets where we currently operate, innovating with new business models to serve changing needs.

Your arrival in Nigeria changed the dynamics of the transportation business. What ways do you hope to make more impact in the Nigerian economy?

Uber is a significant net contributor to the local economies where we are available and is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen both in Nigeria and globally.

We believe Uber has a critical role to play in helping drive local economic growth and supporting the sustainable recovery after the pandemic. As a global brand, we are able to bring in best practice leveraging our global scale and technology and apply it in the country.

This is a testament to the appeal of the Uber business model which allows drivers to maintain their independent status and provides them the flexibility to develop and expand their businesses based on their needs and time preferences.

How far have you keyed into the Lagos smart-city project, knowing you will be a major beneficiary in a smart Lagos?

Our overall vision for Nigeria continues to be to build locally using global experience, and to become a one-stop-shop for transportation and delivery needs so that your phone can replace your personal car.

As Uber has powered the movement of millions from A to B, we’ve uncovered unique insights about how and why people move and we have the capability to harness this insight to help cities like Lagos to achieve strategic goals: Reducing congestion, emissions, and improving road safety.

As we think about where we want Nigeria and our cities to be in the future, we know we can do more, and we will. Technology and data alone are not solutions for urban problems—but when done right, and in partnership with others, they have the potential to contribute to a better world for all.

You dropped some percentage of your service fees to allow drivers maximize earning opportunities. Where do you intend to recoup what you’re going to give up?

Uber is committed and more concerned in helping to facilitate unique earning opportunities for drivers through both innovation and technology. Based on local market dynamics, including the rising cost of business and living expenses, in February 2022, Uber lowered its service fee across Abuja and Lagos.

Uber took this move to ensure that drivers are able to maximize their earnings while using the Uber App. Drivers still have access to existing safety features such as 24/7 customer support and Share my Trip, insurance and other safety and support features.

One recurrent issue Uber has had over time is the Rider safety concerns. Have you come up with tips to help riders stay safe?

We are deeply committed to our responsibility of contributing to the safety of our communities and to providing the best possible experience to users on the app, which is why we are always hard at work to improve safety on the platform.

Uber has introduced transparency and accountability into the transportation market. Once a driver accepts a request, the riders will see their driver’s name and photo, vehicle type and license plate number. Riders are able to see the vehicle colour on the app so they are able to recognise their ride even before they are picked up.

We also introduced the Verify Your Ride feature. This is where riders have the option of receiving a four-digit PIN code to provide to their drivers before starting a trip requested via the Uber app. It is an added layer of verification that can help ensure riders get in the right car and that drivers are picking up the correct rider.

We also have Trusted Contacts, which shares your trip details with your loved ones, 24/7 Incident Response Team who are trained to manage any safety incident, In-app speed alert feature that reminds drivers to maintain a safe speed within the local speed limits.

We also have driving hour limits in place to reduce the risk of drowsy driving. With this feature, drivers will be notified to take a 6-hour break after spending up to 12 hours of time driving with Uber.

We have also recently introduced Rider Selfies. The technology works by prompting riders to share a selfie before requesting their first cash trip. The selfie has to be of one person, with no face coverings like sunglasses or masks, and not be a photo of a photo.

We take our responsibility to the safety of our communities seriously. From pick-up to drop-off, we believe that safety never stops.

To what extent did the pandemic affect your earnings?

After more than two years of persistent and sometimes unpredictable impacts to our business, our Q1 results make clear that we are emerging on a strong path out of the pandemic and that the power of our platform is differentiating our financial performance. As people have returned to offices, restaurants, pubs, stadiums and airports around the world, they’ve returned to Uber. In Q1, Gross Bookings grew 39% year-over-year in constant currency to a record high of $26.4 billion, with strong growth in both MAPCs up 17 percent to 115 million and trips up 18 percent to 1.71 billion.

We remain more confident than ever that we can balance our marketplace while demonstrating disciplined cost control and delivering healthy Adjusted EBITDA progression over the coming quarters and beyond.

Considering that your business rides heavily on the back of navigation maps, do you intend at anytime to go into the mobile mapping business?

This isn’t something we are looking into at the moment.