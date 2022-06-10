Whether you plan to spend this Friday chilling indoors or partying outdoors with friends, Valvin has got the perfect soundtrack for a good time.

Out now on all streaming platforms is “It’s Friday”, a mid-tempo Afroswing banger by the creative genius of Valvin with assistance from Baeken.

Using a lethal combination of infectious melodies and smooth lyrics, Valvin is inviting us all to get loose, relax and have some much needed fun.

Valvin officially launched his music career in August 2021 when he released “No Worry” in the company of BNXN.

The Millaboy Music Group artiste garnered over 50,000 streams for the Afrobeats track. On the background of that success, he followed up with “Tonight” 4 months later and is now giving us this spanking new tune “It’s Friday” for the weekend vibes.

This new track is also the first taste of his forthcoming debut EP “Sound Not Found”, so now is the best time to get on Valvin’s refreshing wave.