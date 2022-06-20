Days after giving back over 60,000 liters of fuel to about 3,000 Nigerians to appreciate all the host communities where its businesses are situated all over the country and in commemoration of its 10th anniversary, Adron Homes and Properties has once again showered gifts on its workforce.

The Pan – African real estate company, as part of activities marking its decade of creating affordable housing for Nigerians, Adron Homes has decorated and gifted its staff with various appreciation, rewards, and awards of recognition at a dinner held yesterday.

Over the last six months, activities in the company have been geared towards the maiden day to choose the best directorates and staff of the company who had been diligent in carrying out their deliverables within the workforce, hence giving the company a good reputation and desired result in many areas of evaluation.

The directorate’s weekly challenge was introduced to give every staff and directorate an equal opportunity to participate in various strategic thinking, innovations, and delivery to help the company plan well for another 10 years’ goals.

Different strategies, contributions, and innovations were drawn from various directorates and winners were picked for the maiden day celebration and appreciation of the staff after diligently participating in the challenge for over 16 weeks.

The event was laced with a carnival, fashion, and style. It drew out many celebrities from the entertainment industry with varying performances to light up the night.

Faces, glitz, and glamour were the order of the night as popular music sensation Abolore Adegbola known as 9ice thrilled the teeming staff of the company to his very best amongst his mates from the industry such as; Seriki, Woli Agba, Jigan, Saheed Balogun, MC Odogwu, veteran actor Ekpeyong Bassey and lots more graced the Award night and added glamour to its already colourful ambient.

Climax of the event was a Dubai first-class summer vacation gift to the 10 best staff which is going to last for 5days and a 2-bedroom luxurious apartment gift to the Director of the winning directorate with N28,500,000 market value as appreciation while other consolation prizes were given to many others.

The company’s group Managing Director, Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing, accompanied by his wife, who serves as the Executive Director (finance) of the real – estate giant, Yeye Aderonke EmmanuelKing, were presented innovation award of the year and corporate governance award by the staff to appreciate the couple’s magnanimity and benevolence to the workforce amid hard work and opportunities the duo had put into the real estate sector in the country.

The GMD while expressing his gratitude to the staff for their support and steadfast over a decade of the company’s establishment said “all these giant strides, innovations, and pacesetting venture achieved by the company wouldn’t have become a reality without the support and diligent hard work of the staff, so for these, I dedicate this award you all gave me and wife back to you as a way of appreciating all of your good deeds.”

He then presented a prize cheque of N10,000,000 to the winning directorate of the company and made clear the company’s continuous appreciation and recognition of diligent staff as it embarks on another decade’s journey.