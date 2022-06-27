.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Owner of Hilton Hotel and Honours, Dr Rahman Adedoyin has charged Justice Adepele Ojo to discountenance an application brought before it by prosecution counsel seeking to amend the amended charge sheet before the court pronounce its judgement.

Adedoyin and six of his workers were facing trial before the Chief Judge over alleged murder, tampering with body of Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student, administering extra judicial oath on workers to conceal the incident mong other charges.

The prosecution led by Fatima Adesina of Femi Falana chambers had at the resumed hearing scheduled adoption of final written address and adoption of same, informed the court of an application seeking relief of the court to amend the amended charge before it.

The 11-count charge before the court which was amended was dated February 22, 2022, filed on March 2, 2022 and the prosecution sought to further amend and substitute the charge with an 18-paragraph one dated June 14, 2022.

However, counsel Adedoyin, Mr Kehinde Eleja, SAN, and three other Senior silk on behalf of the defendants, urged the court to discountenance the application as it amount to abuse of court process, considering the fact that a matter relating to the matter is already before the Appeal court for determination based on the offences contained in the amended charge.

According to Eleja, granting such application will amount to, “over reach the 1st Defendant with the case before the Appeal Court.

The prosecution has not controverted that the case is in the Appeal court with regards to earlier amended charge, hence, urged the court to treat the application as a mere paper work that lack legal implication.

The court then adjourned the matter till July 14, 2022 for ruling on the application before it, as well as adoption of final written addresses.

Details later…