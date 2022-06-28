By Shina Abubakar

OWNER of Hilton Hotel and Suite, Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, yesterday, urged Justice Adepele Ojo to discountenance an application brought before him by prosecution counsel, seeking to amend the amended charge sheet before the court pronounces its judgement.

Adedoyin and six of his workers, Adedeji Adesola, 23; Magdalene Chiefuna, 24; Adeniyi Aderogba, 37; Oluwale Lawrence, 37; Oyetunde Kazeem, 38, and Adebayo Kunle, 35, are facing trial before the Chief Judge over alleged murder, tampering with the body of Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student, and administering extra judicial oath on workers to conceal the incident, among other charges.

The prosecution, led by Fatima Adesina of Femi Falana chambers had at the resumed hearing, scheduled for adoption of final written addresses, informed the court of an application, dated June 14, 2022, seeking relief from the court to amend the amended charge before it.

Adesina noted that the application, together with a 12-paragraphed affidavit, was served on all the defendants but the 3rd and 6th defendants responded and further affidavit was filed to respond to the application but 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 7th defendants on Monday, hence, sought the permission of the court to respond to the defendants’ application orally.

The 11-count charge before the court, which was amended, was dated February 22, 2022, and filed on March 2, 2022.

The prosecution, however, sought to further amend and substitute the charge with an 18-paragraph one dated June 14, 2022.

Adesina citing several authorities to support her application said: “The defendants/applicants in their affidavit did not controvert facts contained in the motion of the prosecution/respondent, hence, sought the relief of the court to grant the application before it in the interest of justice.”

However, counsel to Adedoyin, Mr Kehinde Eleja, SAN, and three others on behalf of the defendants, urged the court to discountenance the application as it amounts to abuse of court processes because a matter relating to the case is already before the Appeal Court for determination based on the offences contained in the already amended charge.

According to Eleja, granting such an application will amount to “over reaching the 1st Defendant with the case before the Appeal Court. The prosecution has not controverted that the case is in the Appeal court with regards to earlier amended charge”, hence, urged the court to treat the application as mere paperwork that lacks legal implication.

Also, Mr Rowland Otaru, SAN, on behalf of the 3rd and 6th defendants, while urging the court to reject the application brought by the prosecution on the ground that it is defective, said section 211 or ACJL of Osun state cited by the prosecution counsel cannot stand on its own but an offshoot of sections 103 and 106 of the law.

The court then adjourned the matter till July 14, 2022, for ruling on the application before it, as well as the adoption of final written addresses.