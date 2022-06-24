Following the stellar performance by Chukwuka Monye, the second runner-up in the just concluded presidential primaries on the platform of African Democratic Congress, ADC, speculations trailing the 42-year old Oxford and Harvard-trained social innovator are centered on what his next political move will be.

Monye, who is considered the new and strategic politician who represents a new breed of nation builders is reported to have had a virtual call while abroad on a working holiday recently with coordinators who lead the extensive national network of volunteers that was built before the primaries. During the call, he reminded his team that politics is about effectiveness and that the network can only be effective if it is further strengthened.

According to Monye, “It is important for us to separate our emotions from strategy, and whilst love for our great nation is not negotiable, we need to be logical in our strategy and approach for midwifing the transformation we want to see. Having weighed several options on my next steps, I am proud to say that loyalty to my nation is at the forefront of every decision that I make.”

It was learned that he has been engaged by a number of stakeholders within and outside his party regarding his next steps.

According to one of his aides, “You should understand that he is a deep thinker and is thorough in how he evaluates strategic options. He is on the mission for the long.”