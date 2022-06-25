Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has asked for understanding of the citizens over delay in payment of June salary.

Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the governor, stated this in a statement, on Saturday in Yola.

He said the Fintiri administration was in keeping with its tradition of prompt payment of salaries on 23rd or 24th day of every month, adding that the government would not renege.

“Because of the upcoming Sallah celebration, expected on July 10, salary will be paid at the end of the month just in time for the Sallah festivities.

“This is to ensure the people celebrate comfortably as Sallah is around the corner, I assure that salaries would be paid by the end of this month,” he said

He appreciated Civil Servants for their patience and understanding, as the delay is to enable them to celebrate Sallah without challenge.