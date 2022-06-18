.

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamawa State chapter has called on the Speaker of the State Assembly to declare the seats of two of their members who defeated to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vacant.

The State Secretary of the party, Dr Raymond Chidama who addressed the press in Yola Friday accused the Speaker of taking side in an issue that has to do with the Nigerian constitution.

Dr Raymond Chidama averred that the Speaker, Hon Aminu Iya Abbas had earlier declared vacant the seat of Joseph Ajuba Kwada who defected from PDP to APC but refused to do same to others.

He noted with dismay that members representing Mubi South, Musa Umar Bororo and that of Mubi North, Shuaibu Musa have defected from APC to PDP without their seats tempered.

The State Secretary opined that the action of the Speaker is a clear case of allowing his personal interest to interfere with the official conduct which is contrary to Section 109(1) & (2) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Dr Raymond Chidama said “consequently, our legal team have already been briefed and have full mandate to take appropriate legal action on our behalf “.

Similarly, Dr Chidama also congratulated all the winners who are now candidates that will fly the flags of the party for various positions in the 2023 general elections.

He noted that “the primaries is a family contest, so there’s no victor no vanquish”, saying all the aspirants have tremendously contributed to the growth and sustainance of the party via active mobilization and sacrifice of time and resources to the victory of the party.