…As court fixes judgement for July 15

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FIVE out of thirty-one petitioners challenging the process of nomination of the 329 Ad-hoc delegates during the Akwa Ibom Ward Congresses held on April 30th 2022 have withdrawn their petition filed before a federal high court sitting in Abuja.

This is as the Court presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu adjourned the case till July 15, 2022 for judgement.

The development is contained in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, by Mr. Essien Ndueso, the Special Assistant to the governor on Research and Documentation.

According to the statement, the five petitioners including Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen, immediate past Chief of Staff to governor Udom Emmanuel announced their withdrawal of their petition when the matte came up for final hearing on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Justice Egwuatu struck out the names of the five petitioners from the case.

The statement reads in part: “A federal high court sitting in Abuja has adjourned till July 15 for judgement in a Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/606/2022 filed by Rt. Hon. Friday Iwok and 30 others against the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Akwa Ibom State PDP and 329 Adhoc delegates elected during the April 30th 2022 Ward Congress in the State.

“When the case came up for final hearing before Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Tuesday, five of the 31 plaintiffs announced their disinterest to continue and opted to withdraw from the suit.

“Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Ahmed Raji, SAN read the names of the affected plaintiffs in court to include Mr Uduot Jack, Rt. Hon. Uko Idiong, Moses Edet Essien, Akparawa Ephraim Inyang Eyen and Chief Ufikaro Efet.

“Following the conclusion of adoption of processes, counter motions and arguments, Justice Obiora Egwuatu announced July 15, 2022, for Judgement on all the issues”