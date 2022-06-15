Popular Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has called out her country’s politicians for making life difficult for citizens in Ghana.

The actress in a series of tweets on Tuesday while addressing Ghanaians over the challenges they are facing, stated that politicians are the reason lives of citizens are hard and not Satan.

Sharing a video of a mother taking her child to school through a dilapidated wooden bridge, Yvonne called on Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo to act fast and fix the country.

She wrote, “Mr President @NAkufoAddo , you need to ACT fast! We need action! Do! The TALK is too much! Imagine that was your grandchild going to school.”

Continuing her Tweet, she said “You think satan is on earth making your life difficult. It is politicians I can assure you’.

Reacting to comments on her Tweet, she further revealed why people in her country keep suffering, “From the comments, you’d understand why the people keep suffering. The people themselves pamper politicians. I guess you all deserve how they treat you then. I pray you receive sense! I will block you if you bring your partisan self here.”

