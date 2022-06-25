.

Yetunde Adeyemi popularly known as Yetibae is a Canada-based Nollywood actor and International producer whose works have been a testament to her creativity and passion for films and it’s productions.

After moving into Canada a few years ago she has relentlessly pushed her career further without hesitation and produced movies which recently earned her the ‘Most Promising Actress Diaspora’ award at the just concluded Golden Stars Awards held at the prestigious, Lekki Coliseum, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking about the award, she said, “Believe in yourself and anything is possible! Special Thanks to the awards organizers for honouring me with this win and it’s something I’m proud of. I’m sure my fans are proud of me too. Even though I’m far from home I’m still doing exploits.”

Her first movie feature was ‘Ashiri Goverminor’ which brought her to limelight and ever since she hasn’t backed down on giving her best to what she knows how to do best.