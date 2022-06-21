

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has slammed the Lagos State government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving the opening of a petrol station near a residential area.



Akindoju’s grouse arose from the long queues building in petrol stations across the state, leaving commuters stranded and residents trapped in their respective homes.



The actress on Twitter called out Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while highlighting the danger the structure poses to lives and property in the area.



She tweeted, “Still baffles me how @followlasg, Gov @jidesanwoolu and the Eti-Osa rep sat still and allowed an ENYO filling station open in a completely residential area.



“Now there’s fuel scarcity and people can’t get in or out of their homes easily. Let’s not forget the danger to lives and property.



“We are reminded daily that this government does not care about the lives of Nigerians. But I see posters declaring heroism and asking for a continuation of what has started. Yeah, sure!!!!”