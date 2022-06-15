By David Royal

Famous Nollywood actress, comedian, producer, and television personality, Ada Ameh, has revealed that she is being sued by client for failing to deliver a particular job despite having mental health issues.

Ada Ameh who became very popular for her role in the sitcom ‘The Johnsons’ currently showing on Africa Magic, shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday, saying that she’s facing a problem that’s about taking her life.

The actress, who lost her only child in 202o stated thus, “I have an issue right now and it’s taking my life, but I no go die. We would get over it. I was given a job, but I didn’t do it because I have mental health issues. Will people understand it if you have mental issues? No, they wouldn’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me. It’s okay”.

Some concerned Nigerians who commented on the post sympathized with her.

Below are some comments:

“Aunty Ada just relax Apoo’baa??? RELAX!!!

Nobody can understand all that you have been through the past years and that’s okay but anytime anything doesn’t go with your mental health and you need a break kocho take that break instead… You are one person I know don’t know how to pretend,you bare your heart to whoever no matter their status or level without sentiments yet you have the softest heart ever!!!one that can harm nobody or wish any one ill so no matter what is going on dialogue will sort it out somehow but first of all don’t trouble yourself just be calm so wisdom can align for you. You did the right thing by choosing yourselves over whatever job you were given and couldn’t do. Owoicho ko yorkwor 🤗🙏🏽”

Another user said “SomeNigeria 🇳🇬 do understand when you say mental health issues this is the problem with some Nigeria 🇳🇬 mama you will be fine”

“This too shall.pass ❤️”

Another user who offered to help wrote, “Mummy give us details and drop account, let show them you have so many successful children all over the world 🌎.”

“Your mental health comes first no matter what, and is so sad that Nigerians don’t take mental health illnesses serious. If that’s the reason they are suing you for, then they don’t have a case… As long as you have Dr report or evidence of checking into the hospital during the period. People withdraw from a big show or competitions because of their mental health….My prayers are with you ma’am.”

“🙏🙏🙏it is well with you, may you always find peace no matter the storm you face, you will conquer in Jesus mighty name 🙏”

“Always remember that God loves you and got your back all the time, the storm will be over and you will come out victorious by His grace amen. Peace ❤️”



“It’s well ma’am the Lord is your strength and he will never put you to shame, this phase shall pass.”



“It is well with you. Only God can take your life at the appointed time. Relax and stay calm, everything will sure be fine.”