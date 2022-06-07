.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

MRS Ebere Udeze has won the House of Representatives primary of the Action Allian,AA for Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State.

He defeated Mr Alex Okoro and others in the primary held on Tuesday, at Mess 77 Owerri, thus causing wild jubilation among party faithfuls in Ideato nation.

Mrs Ebere Udeze from Osina in Ideato North defeated her opponents by an overwhelming margin of 24 votes while Alex Okoro from Urualla, also in Ideato North had a total of 10 votes to the amazement of all

The election which was well monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission and covered by about twenty media outfits recorded a huge success and described as a very free and fair election.

Udeze’s historic victory is a major plus to the party and an assurance of the party’s victory at the general election. Her credibility, capacity and leadership prowess are indelible, hence her wide acceptance by the party faithfuls

The outcome of the primaries was anticipated going by the profound gratitude of people to INEC and the party for the conduct of a free and fair election, producing the best candidate for the party.

The 40 AA party delegates that participated in the election were applauded by observers for voting the most preferred aspirant of the party for the Ideato Federal House of Representatives.