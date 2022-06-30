Olorogun Ochuko Achohra, Engr Felix Odjede, and Chief Dafe Dan Dolor have felicitated with Engr Kenneth Oyakhire on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued at the annual dinner event held at London Dartford Hilton to recognise the contributions of Engr Oyakhire to Renewable Energy across Africa in his current position as Managing Director- Services, Sub Saharan African at GE Gas Power.

Olorogun Achohra, Dan Dolor, Odjede, and other London Business personalities described Oyakhire as an Engineer per excellence.

“It is our absolute pleasure, on behalf of our families to celebrate you, Engr Kenneth Oyakhire our friend and brother as you clock the golden age of 50 today.

“Your efforts in promoting sustainable energy and nation-building have showcased the scope of your contributions to humanity.

”As you mark this golden age, our prayer is that the Almighty God will continue to protect and keep you in sound health for enhanced positive impacts on the land and people.