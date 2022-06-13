By Niyi Okiri

LAGOS—Tantalum Academy, an organisation focused on utilising games to teach soft skills, has launched its services in Lagos, urging Nigerians to embrace soft skills to enhance their proficiency.

Speaking during the launch, the founder of the academy, Mr Mithun Kamath, said: “What Tantalum offers is a purpose-based game that aligns with individual and organisational interests designed to build knowledge, confidence, critical thinking, self-management and relationship building.

“Two out of every three jobs will be soft skills intensive by 2030 and, with these findings, it has become expedient for individuals to boost their competencies and capabilities with soft skills. Soft skills are the future.”

Also, Mr. Afolabi Oseni, a Director of Tantalum, stressed the need for soft skills acquisition, as the organisation is raising the bar in equipping people with learning that is innovative and growth-focused.

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, and Banky W endorsed the Tantalum training as a potent tool to improve learning and acquire soft skills to succeed in business and professional attainments.