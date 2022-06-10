.

The GUTS foundation campaign for registration of voters in Abuja got serious commendation at Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, when the team took their sensitization to the satellite town.

Lugbe is a community along the airport road and had taken the pre-registration and the actual registration of voters lightly until GUTS foundation stormed the area penultimate Saturday.

Expectedly and like they were waiting for the opportunity, residents came out en-mass after they were sensitized on the need to obtain their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, in order to be guaranteed a better future.

No fewer than 1000 people had their pre-registration sorted with the help of GUTS volunteers at the Lugbe Primary School.

Attracted to the venue of the sensitization were young people who quality entertainment packaged by the foundation inspired.

The high points of the event were the various competitions put up to spice up the sensitization. Prizes were won including cash and T.Shirts. Other important items such as food were distributed to residents.

The organizers thanked the community members for their orderliness and urged them to follow up in order to get captured ahead of the 2023 elections.